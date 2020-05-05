Why is Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Plummeting Today?

On Tuesday, shares of embattled cruise company Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH plummeted. The stock was down about 19% in late morning trading after it warned that it may have to seek bankruptcy protection.

NCL was down 22.5% at the closing bell.

Norwegian said in an SEC filing that there’s “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue as a business. The company had roughly $6 billion in long-term debt as of Dec. 31, and if Norwegian can’t amend its credit agreements, it said it would be at risk for default.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Norwegian had to suspend its entire fleet beginning March 14, and the shutdown has now been extended through at least June 30. The company also furloughed 20% of its shoreside staff.

The pandemic has hit the cruise industry particularly hard, with Royal Carribbean RCL and Carnival CCL forced to shut down operations as well.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.