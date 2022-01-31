Why Is Nio's Stock Surging Today?

What happened

Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply higher on Monday, amid a surprising rally for companies that have spent time as "meme stocks" over the last couple of years, but that have had rough rides recently.

As of 11:35 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 15.5% from Friday's closing price.

So what

Nio was one of many stocks in the electric vehicle space moving sharply higher on Monday, possibly due to a relief rally after a tumultuous month that saw many once-popular names drop sharply.

Through the end of last week, Nio was down about 34% since the beginning of January.

Nio did share some minor good news over the weekend, though I don't think it had much to do with Monday's rally. The company said on Saturday that it has begun pilot production of its upcoming ET5 sedan. While ET5 deliveries won't begin until this fall, the company is building prototypes now, both to check its assembly line equipment and to provide vehicles for tests of real-world durability, among other things.

This shows that the company's development work on the ET5 is at an advanced stage, which in turn suggests that Nio is on track to begin deliveries in September.

Nio unveiled the ET5 in December; it's one of three new models the company expects to begin delivering before the end of 2022.

Now what

Electric vehicle investors can look forward to a detailed update on the ET5 and other upcoming new Nio products when the company reports its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings. While it hasn't yet announced a date for that report, the company's past practice suggests that we can expect it sometime in the second half of February.

10 stocks we like better than NIO Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and NIO Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends NIO Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.