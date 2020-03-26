Why Is Nevro (NVRO) Down 34.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Nevro (NVRO). Shares have lost about 34.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Nevro due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended upward during the past month. The consensus estimate has shifted 22.08% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Nevro has a subpar Growth Score of D, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the bottom 20% quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Nevro has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

