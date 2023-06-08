Why Is Nektar (NKTR) Down 19.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR). Shares have lost about 19.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Nektar due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Nektar Therapeutics Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat

Nektar Therapeutics reported a first-quarter 2023 loss (excluding non-cash goodwill and other impairment charges) of 25 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 26 cents. The company reported a loss of 49 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues declined 13% year over year to $21.6 million during the quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.6 million.

Quarter in Detail

Product sales declined 17% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $4.7 million. Non-cash royalty revenues amounted to $16.9 million, down 4% year over year.

License, collaboration and other revenues totaled $0.02 million compared with $1.57 million a year ago.

Research and development expenses declined 71.5% to $30.5 million due to the winding down of bempeg’s development.

General and administrative expenses went down 22.7% year over year to $21.1 million. This was also due to the discontinuation of the development of bempeg.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -22.4% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Nektar has a nice Growth Score of B, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the lowest quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Nektar has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Nektar is part of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Over the past month, ImmunoGen (IMGN), a stock from the same industry, has gained 7.9%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2023 more than a month ago.

ImmunoGen reported revenues of $49.87 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +31%. EPS of -$0.16 for the same period compares with -$0.10 a year ago.

ImmunoGen is expected to post a loss of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +29.2%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +2.6%.

ImmunoGen has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.