What should you do if you notice your payment is pending on Zelle? Whether you are new to using Zelle or have been regularly using the app, there may be a few good reasons, and solutions, behind your pending payment.

Why Is My Cash App Payment Pending? 5 Reasons and Solutions

And More: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

Here are the most common reasons, and solutions, to why your Zelle payment is pending.

The Recipient Isn’t Enrolled in Zelle

If you are an enrolled recipient, money sent with Zelle is generally available within minutes.

However, if the payment status is pending or it has been more than three days since you sent the money, Zelle’s FAQ page recommends confirming that the recipient has fully enrolled their Zelle profile. This means entering in the correct email address or U.S. mobile number and providing this information to the sender.

Take Our Poll: Would You Put All of Your Savings in an Apple Savings Account?

The Recipient Didn’t Check Their Notifications

Any recipients being sent money will be notified, according to Zelle. This notification will be in the form of an email or text message.

Senders may reach out to recipients to make sure they received this notification. Zelle may send the message or it may be sent by the recipient’s bank or credit union.

The Sender Incorrectly Entered the Recipient’s Email Address or Phone Number

It is possible Zelle senders might have entered an incorrect email address or U.S. mobile phone number. Doing so can mean the recipient didn’t receive a payment notification.

Double-check with the person you sent money to and make sure you have entered the correct email address and U.S. mobile phone number.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Why Is My Zelle Payment Pending? 3 Reasons and Solutions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.