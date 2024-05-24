Why Is Moelis (MC) Up 12.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Moelis (MC). Shares have added about 12.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Moelis due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Moelis & Company's Q1 Earnings Top as Revenues Rise Y/Y

Moelis & Company’s first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of 22 cents handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 11 cents. The bottom line compared favorably with 5 cents earned in the prior-year quarter.



Results benefited from a rise in revenues and other income. Also, the company had a solid liquidity position in the quarter. However, an increase in expenses acted as an undermining factor.



Net income (GAAP basis) was $17.5 million, up substantially from $3.6 million in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues Rise, Expenses Up

Total revenues (GAAP basis) grew 15% year over year to $217.5 million. This was driven by a rise in fees earned from restructuring and capital markets transactions. The top line, however, lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $222.7 million.



Total operating expenses (GAAP basis) were $211.7 million, up 12%. The rise was due to an increase in both compensation and benefits costs and non-compensation expenses. Our estimates for total operating expenses were $223.8 million.



Other income (GAAP basis) was $4.2 million in the reported quarter, surging from $1.7 million in the prior-year quarter.



As of Mar 31, 2024, the company had cash and liquid investments of $124.9 million, with no debt or goodwill.

Outlook

Management expects adjusted non-compensation expenses to be almost $46 million per quarter.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -42.55% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Moelis has a poor Growth Score of F, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the lowest quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Moelis has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Moelis belongs to the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry. Another stock from the same industry, Goldman Sachs (GS), has gained 9.1% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2024.

Goldman reported revenues of $14.21 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +16.3%. EPS of $11.58 for the same period compares with $8.79 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Goldman is expected to post earnings of $8.87 per share, indicating a change of +188% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +4.9% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) for Goldman. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Moelis & Company (MC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.