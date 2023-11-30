Why Is MGIC (MTG) Up 2.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for MGIC Investment (MTG). Shares have added about 2.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is MGIC due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

MGIC Investment Q3 Earnings Top, Insurance in Force Rises



MGIC Investment Corporation reported third-quarter 2023 operating net income per share of 6 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.3%. The better-than-expected earnings were driven by higher insurance in force, premiums and net investment income, partially offset by an increase in expenses. However, the bottom line declined 25.6% year over year.



MGIC Investment recorded total operating revenues of $297 million, which increased 0.3% year over year on higher net investment income, partially offset by a decrease in net premiums earned. The top line missed the consensus mark by 0.5%.

Operational Update

Insurance in force increased 0.2% from the prior-year quarter to $294.3 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was $301 billion. Our estimate was $300.7 billion. The insurer witnessed a 4.5% decrease in primary delinquency to 24,720 loans.



Net premiums written increased 3.2% year over year to $234.5 million. The figure was lower than our estimate of $249.32 million. Net investment income increased 30.4% year over year to $55.4 million. Our estimate was $43.1 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $48.8 million.



Persistency — the percentage of insurance remaining in force from one year prior — was 86.3% as of Sep 30, 2023, up from 78.3% in the year-ago quarter.



New insurance written was $14.6 billion, down 25.5% year over year due to a decline in origination markets. Net underwriting and other expenses totaled $52.9 million, down 14.3% year over year.



For the quarter under review, the loss ratio was 0% compared with 41.7% for the third quarter of 2022.

Financial Update

Book value per share, a measure of net worth, increased 10% from 2022-end to $17.37 as of Sep 30, 2023. Shareholder equity was $4.9 billion as of Sep 30, 2023, up from $4.5 billion at 2022-end.



MGIC's PMIERs Available Assets totaled $5.9 billion, or $2.6 billion above its Minimum Required Assets as of Sep 30, 2023. Assets were $6.3 billion as of Sep 30, 2023, up from $6.2 billion at 2022-end. Debt was $643 million as of Sep 30, 2023, down 3% from the 2022-end level.

Capital Deployment

MGIC Investment paid 11.50 cents in dividends per common share to shareholders during third-quarter 2023. The company bought back 3.9 million shares in the third quarter and another 2.2 million shares in the fourth quarter to date. The board also declared a dividend of 11.50 cents per common share to be paid on Nov 28, 2023 to shareholders of record as of Nov 9, 2023.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision has been net zero. It comes with little surprise MGIC has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

