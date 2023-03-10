Why Is Lincoln National (LNC) Down 20.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Lincoln National (LNC). Shares have lost about 20.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Lincoln National due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Lincoln National Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Decrease

Lincoln National Corporation reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted profit of 97 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89. The bottom line also declined from earnings of $1.56 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted operating revenues amounted to $4,676 million, which dropped 2% year over year. Yet, the top line beat the consensus mark by 3.4%.

In the fourth quarter, profits suffered a blow from an unfavorable item related to legal expenses. Quarterly results were also affected by unfavorable equity markets, hampering Annuities and Retirement Plan Services results. However, reduced pandemic-linked claims of the Group Protection Segment and lower overall costs and expenses partially offset the downside.

Costs and Expenses

Lincoln National’s expenses of $4,231 million decreased 3.1% year over year in the quarter under review, primarily due to lower costs related to benefits. Benefits account for 46.9% of the quarter’s total expenses.

Segmental Update

The Annuities segment’s operating income plunged 28% year over year to $238 million in the fourth quarter due to unfavorable equity markets lowering account values. Operating revenues fell 7.2% year over year to $1,190 million but beat the consensus mark by 1.1%. Total annuity deposits of $3,210 million grew 6.6% year over year, thanks to sales growth in fixed and indexed variable annuities, which offset the lower traditional variable annuities.

Operating income in the Retirement Plan Services segment amounted to $49 million, which tumbled 14% year over year, mainly due to lower equity markets partially offset by higher spread income. The figure came lower than the consensus mark of $55 million.

Operating revenues of $324 million decreased 3.3% year over yearbut beat the consensus mark of $318 million. Total deposits deteriorated 7.4% year over year to $2,777 million in the quarter under review due to a decrease in first-year sales and recurring deposits.

The Life Insurance segment recorded an operating profit of $46 million in the fourth quarter compared to the prior-year quarter’s operating income of $80 million. Lower returns from the insurer’s alternative investment portfolio were one of the factors hampering the performance of the segment.

Operating revenues plunged 4.1% year over year to $1.769 millionbut beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.9%. Total Life Insurance sales of $186 million decreased 27% year over year on the back of lower universal life insurance, term life insurance, executive benefits and money guard-linked benefit products. Total deposits of $1,575 million decreased 15.9% year over year.

The Group Protection segment reported an operating income of $47 million in the fourth quarter against the prior-year quarter’s loss of $115 million. This significant growth came from reduced pandemic-linked claims and improved disability results.

Operating revenues of $1,344 million improved 7.3% year over year and beat the consensus mark by 2.8%. Insurance premiums advanced 8.6% year over year to $1,213 million. Total sales in the segment plunged 7.5% year over year to $356 million.

Other Operations reported a loss of $210 million, which widened year over year from $68 million in fourth-quarter 2021.

Financial Update (as of Dec 31, 2022)

Lincoln National exited December 2022 with cash and invested cash of $3,343 million, which increased from $2,612 million at 2021-end. Total assets of $335.4 billion fell from $387.3 billion at 2021-end.

Long-term debt amounted to $5,955 million, which decreased from $6,561 million as of December 2021. It had short-term debt of $500 million at the fourth-quarter end.As of Feb 8, 2022, its senior debt received ‘BBB+’ ratings from Standard & Poor’s and Fitch.

Shareholders’ equity of $4,101 million plunged from $20,272 million at 2021-end.

Book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI), decreased 18.3% year over year to $63.7.

Adjusted operating return on equity, excluding AOCI, came in at a positive figure of 6% during the fourth quarter.

Full-Year Highlights

Adjusted operating revenue was $18,665 million, down 5% from 2021. Adjusted operating loss per share was $5.22 per share against the year-ago income of $8.20.

Capital Deployment Update

Lincoln National returned $76 million to its shareholders in the fourth quarter through common dividend payments.

