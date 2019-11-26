Why Is Liberty Property (LPT) Up 6.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Liberty Property (LPT). Shares have added about 6.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Liberty Property due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Liberty Property Beats Q3 FFO & Revenue Estimates



Liberty Property reported third-quarter 2019 NAREIT FFO per share of 69 cents, flat year over year. This included gains on sales of non-depreciable assets that were partially offset by expensed pursuit costs, amounting 4 cents per share. The reported tally surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents.



Results indicate decent leasing activity and encouraging rent growth.



Further, third-quarter revenues were up 1.1% from the prior-year quarter to around $163.2 million. The top-line figure also outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $161.2 million.



Quarter in Detail



During the reported quarter, Liberty Property accomplished lease deals for 6.2 million square feet of space for its industrial portfolio. As of Sep 30, 2019, occupancy in the company’s in-service operating portfolio, spanning 107 million square feet, shrunk 60 basis points sequentially to 94.6%. Rents increased 5.4% on a cash basis (16% GAAP) on retention and replacement leases commenced during the period under consideration.



Property level operating income for same-store properties inched up 0.1% on a cash basis (0.3% GAAP) year over year.



Portfolio Activity



During the September-end quarter, Liberty Property acquired one industrial property, aggregating 203,000 square feet, for $55.5 million. At the same time, the company sold six operating properties, totaling 763,000 square feet, for $197.3 million.



The company brought into service six industrial properties, comprising 3 million square feet of space for a total investment of $193.6 million. These properties were 59.5% occupied as of the end of the third quarter.



Balance-Sheet Position



Liberty Property exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of around $514.9 million, up from the $84.9 million recorded at the end of December 2018.

