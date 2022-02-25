Why Is Landstar (LSTR) Up 2.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Landstar System (LSTR). Shares have added about 2.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Landstar due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Earnings Beat at Landstar in Q4

Landstar System’s earnings of earnings of $2.99 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.85. The bottom line surged 48.8% year over year on higher revenues. Revenues of $1,945 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,852.8 million. The top line soared 50% year over year owing to strong performances of the truck transportation, rail intermodal, and ocean and air-cargo carriers segments.

Gross profit came in at $209.8 million in the reported quarter, up 48.1% year over year. Operating income soared 76.2% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to $148.7 million. Total costs and expenses (on a reported basis) increased 48.2% to $1.79 billion.

Total revenues in the truck transportation segment — contributing to 89.7% of the top line — amounted to $1.74 billion, up 45.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Within the truck transportation segment, revenues hauled via van equipment rose 45% to $1.02 billion. Truckload transportation revenues hauled via unsided/platform equipment climbed 40% to $436.7 million.

Less-than-truckload revenues increased 20.3% to $31.9 million. Overall, fourth-quarter truck transportation revenue per load rose 19.1% year over year.

Rail intermodal revenues of $39.4 million increased 21.1% from the figure recorded in fourth-quarter 2020. Revenues in the ocean and air cargo carriers segment surged in excess of 100% year over year to $135.2 million. Other revenues increased 35.1% to $25.56 million

Liquidity

At the end of the fourth quarter, Landstar had cash and cash equivalents of $215.52 million compared with $249.35 million recorded at the end of 2020. Additionally, long-term debt (excluding current maturities) totaled $75.24 million at the end of the fourth quarter compared with $65.36 million at the end of 2020.

Q122 Outlook

Landstar anticipates first-quarter 2022 revenues in the range of $1.70-$1.75 billion. Earnings per share are estimated in the band of $2.70-$2.80.



How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted 12.88% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Landstar has an average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a B. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Landstar has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

