Why Is Lamar (LAMR) Up 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Lamar Advertising (LAMR). Shares have added about 5.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Lamar due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Lamar Beats Q1 Revenue Estimates, Raises 2021 View

Lamar Advertising’s first-quarter 2021 performance was a mixed bag. The company reported adjusted FFO per share of $1.15 for the quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17. Nevertheless, the figure is up 2.7% from the $1.12 reported in the year-ago period.



Quarterly net revenues came in at $370.9 million, surpassing the consensus mark of $357.8 million. However, net revenues for the quarter declined 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.



However, the REIT raised its previously-issued guidance for 2021 on the anticipated continued recovery from the pandemic, projecting adjusted FFO per share at $5.40-$5.60 forthe current year.



According to the company’s chief executive Sean Reilly, "Both local and national sales activity have accelerated, with digital showing particular strength. In fact, bookings in March and April for the rest of 2021 handily exceeded bookings in the same months of 2019 for the rest of that year.”

Quarter in Detail

Acquisition-adjusted net revenues for the first quarter decreased 8.2% year on year. Also, acquisition-adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 4.5%.



Operating income declined nearly 8% to $88.9 million from the year-earlier period’s $96.6 million, while adjusted EBITDA went down 4.6% to $152.4 million. Yet, free cash flow of $107.4 million increased10.6% year over year during the March-end quarter.



Operating expenses slid 9% from the prior-year quarter to $281.96 million.

Balance Sheet

At the end of first-quarter 2021, Lamar Advertising had total liquidity of $765.1 million. This comprised $710.6 million available for borrowing under its revolving senior credit facility, $11.4 million available under the Accounts Receivable Securitization Program, and around $43 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Outlook

Lamar Advertising raised the guidance for 2021 on anticipations of continued recovery from the pandemic this year. The company now projects 2021 adjusted FFO per share at $5.40-$5.60 compared with the $5.20-$5.50 guided earlier.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

VGM Scores

At this time, Lamar has an average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Lamar has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

