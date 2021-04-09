Why Is Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Up 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Kronos Worldwide (KRO). Shares have added about 0.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Kronos Worldwide due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Kronos Worldwide Tops Q4 Earnings & Sales Estimates

Kronos Worldwide recorded profits of $10.2 million or 9 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2020, up from $9.4 million or 8 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 4 cents.



The bottom line in the reported quarter was aided by higher income from operations on increased sales volumes and lower production costs, partly masked by reduced average TiO2 selling prices.



Net sales rose roughly 11% year over year to $414.9 million, driven by higher sales volumes, partly offset by lower average TiO2 selling prices. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $361.1 million.

Volumes and Pricing

The company’s TiO2 sales volumes went up 12% year over year in the reported quarter due to higher demand in European and North American markets. TiO2 production volumes were down 8% year over year in the quarter.



Average TiO2 selling prices were down 3% year over year in the quarter.

FY20 Results

Earnings (as reported) for full-year 2020 were 55 cents per share, compared with earnings of 75 cents per share a year ago. Revenues dropped around 5% year over year to $1.6 billion for the full year.

Financials

Kronos Worldwide ended 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $355.3 million, down around 9% year over year. Long-term debt was $486.7 million, up roughly 10% year over year.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $102.5 million for full-year 2020.

Outlook

Kronos Worldwide witnessed higher demand for its products in the back half of 2020 despite the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, and expect these demand levels to continue into 2021. The company expects its sales and income from operations for 2021 to be higher on a year-over-year basis, mainly due to higher average TiO2 selling prices and sales volumes. It also sees production volumes for this year to be modestly higher year over year, in sync with an expected increase in demand for its products. Kronos Worldwide also expects TiO2 selling prices to rise modestly in 2021.





How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.