Why Is Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) Down 4% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD). Shares have lost about 4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Kodiak Sciences Inc. due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Kodiak Sciences Q1 Earnings Miss, KSI-301 in Focus

Kodiak Sciences reported first-quarter 2021 loss per share of 98 cents, wider than both the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 94 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 54 cents.

Kodiak Sciences currently does not have any approved product in its portfolio. As a result, the company is yet to generate revenues.

Quarter in Detail

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $40.3 million in the quarter, significantly up from the year-ago period.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $10.2 million, up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis.

As of Mar 31, 2021, Kodiak Sciences had cash worth $929 million compared with $969 million as of Dec 31, 2020.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in estimates revision. The consensus estimate has shifted 5.66% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a B. However, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

