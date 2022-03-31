Why Is Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) Down 12.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD). Shares have lost about 12.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Kodiak Sciences Inc. due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Kodiak Sciences Q4 Loss Widens, Eye Candidate in Focus

Kodiak Sciencesreported a fourth-quarter 2021 loss per share of $1.79, much wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.29. The company reported a loss of 97 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Kodiak Sciences currently does not have any approved product in its portfolio. As a result, the company is yet to generate revenues.

Quarter in Detail

Research and development expenses were $75.6 million in the quarter, significantly up from $37.4 million reported in the year-ago period. The increase was driven by higher clinical activities related to KSI-301.

General and administrative expenses were $17.4 million, up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis, driven by higher headcount and stock-based compensation expenses.

As of Dec 31, 2021, Kodiak Sciences had cash worth $731.5 million compared with $799.2 million as of Sep 30, 2021.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted -5.68% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. Notably, Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.