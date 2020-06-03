Why Is Kennametal (KMT) Up 17.8% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Kennametal (KMT). Shares have added about 17.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Kennametal due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Kennametal Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Withdraws View



Kennametal reported better-than-expected results for third-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Mar 31, 2020), with earnings surpassing estimates by 43.75%. However, the quarterly sales lagged the consensus mark by 5.74%.



This machinery company’s adjusted earnings in the reported quarter were 46 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents. However, the bottom line decreased 40.3% from the year-ago figure of 77 cents on weak sales and margin results.



Revenue Details



Kennametal generated revenues of $483.1 million, declining 19% year over year. While organic sales fell 17% in the quarter, forex woes had an impact of 1% and divestitures hurt results by 1%. The quarterly results suffered from the slowdown in global manufacturing activities due to the pandemic.



Kennametal’s top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $512.5 million.



On a geographical basis, the company generated revenues of $242.4 million from America operations, decreasing 20% year over year. Sales in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) were down 19% to $146.8 million, while the same from the Asia Pacific dropped 166.9% to $93.8 million.



The company reports revenue results under three segments, including Industrial, WIDIA and Infrastructure. Its segmental performance for the fiscal third quarter is briefly discussed below:



Industrial revenues of $260.7 million were down 18% year over year. The results were adversely impacted by a 17% decline in organic revenues and a 2% impact from forex woes, partially offset by a 1% positive impact from business days.



WIDIA revenues were $42.7 million, reflecting a decline of 16% year over year. The results were negatively impacted by an organic sales decline of 16% and forex woes of 1%, partially offset by a positive impact of 1% from business days.



Infrastructure revenues totaled $179.6 million, declining 21% year over year. The results were affected by 1% from forex woes, a 17% decline in organic sales and a 3% adverse impact of divestitures.



Margin Profile



Kennametal’s cost of goods sold in the reported quarter dipped 16.2% year over year to $326.1 million. It represented 67.5% of revenues compared with 65.2% in the year-ago quarter. Gross profit deteriorated 24.5% year over year to $157 million, wherein margin contracted 230 basis points (bps) to 32.5%. Operating expenses summed $98.5 million in the quarter under review, decreasing 18% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses were 20.4% compared with 20.1% a year ago.



Adjusted operating income in the reported quarter slumped 30.8% year over year to $59.1 million. Notably, the downside is caused by a decline in organic sales, the negative impacts of simplification/modernization actions, lower absorption of costs (including fixed and volume-related labor costs) and restructuring charges. However, the adverse impacts were to partly offset by the benefits of simplification/modernization actions, and a fall in variable compensation and raw material costs. Adjusted operating margin slipped 210 bps to 12.2%.



Adjusted effective tax rate was 28.5% in the quarter, up from 19.8% in the prior year.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow



Exiting the fiscal third quarter, Kennametal had cash and cash equivalents of $85.2 million, decreasing 19% from $105.2 million at the end of the last reported quarter. Long-term debt and capital leases inched up 0.1% sequentially to $593.6 million.



In the first nine months of fiscal 2020, the company generated net cash of $146.1 million from operating activities, declining 7.2% from the year-ago period. Capital invested in purchasing property, plant and equipment came in at $206.1 million, above $145.9 million in the year-earlier period. Free cash outflow was $57.2 million compared with an inflow of $15.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2019.



During the first nine months of fiscal 2020, the company distributed dividends of $49.7 million.



Restructuring Actions



In July 2019, the company announced that it is undertaking certain measures as part of its simplification/modernization initiatives, which are likely to help it streamline the business structure, improve efficiency and boost shareholder value. The restructuring moves are likely to be completed within the next two years.



The suggested restructuring actions will likely yield annualized savings of $30-$35 million (down from $35-$40 million mentioned earlier) in fiscal 2020 (ending June 2020). Pre-tax charges associated with the efforts will be $55-$60 million (versus the previously stated $$55-$65 million).



The company predicts that facility closures scheduled for fiscal 2021 will lead to annualized savings worth $25-$30 million. Pre-tax charges in the year will be $55-$65 million.



Outlook



In the quarters ahead, Kennametal anticipates gaining from simplification/modernization activities, solid liquidity position and cost-reduction actions. However, end-market challenges will likely persist due to the coronavirus outbreak.



The company withdrew its financial projections for fiscal 2020.



How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended upward during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, Kennametal has an average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a B. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Kennametal has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

