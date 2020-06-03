Why Is Jack Henry (JKHY) Up 3.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Jack Henry (JKHY). Shares have added about 3.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Jack Henry due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Jack Henry's Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y

Jack Henry & Associates reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of 96 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.5%. Further, the bottom line surged 25% from the year-ago quarter.



Revenues improved 13% year over year to $429.41 million. The figure also outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $409.65 million.



Further, the company’s non-GAAP revenues came in $404.27 million, up 9% on a year-over-year basis.



The top line was driven by solid performance of Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other segments during the reported quarter. Additionally, accelerating processing, and services and support revenues contributed to the results.



Top-Line in Detail



Services & Support: The company generated $270.2 million revenues in this category (63% of revenues). Notably, the figure improved 15% from the year-ago quarter, courtesy of increase in data processing and hosting fees. Moreover, hike in implementation fees of the company’s private cloud offerings and accelerating software usage revenues contributed to the upside.



Processing: Revenues worth $159.2 million came from this category (37% of revenues) during the reported quarter, up 9% year over year. This can be attributed to hike in remittance fees and growth in card processing transaction volumes.



Segments in Detail



Core: The company generated $146.4 million revenues from this segment (34% of total revenues), improved 12% year over year.



Payments: This segment yielded $150.4 million revenues (35% of total revenues), climbing 11% from the year-ago quarter.



Complementary: This segment generated $118.7 million revenues (28% of total revenues), increasing 16% year over year.



Corporate & Other: The company generated $13.9 million revenues from this segment (3% of total revenues), up 13.9% from the prior-year quarter.



Operating Details



In third-quarter fiscal 2020, total operating expenses were $337.5 million, reflecting an improvement of 11% year over year. This can primarily be attributed to rising headcounts, which led to an increase in personnel costs and salaries, and rising costs related to the company’s card processing platform.



As a percentage of revenues, the figure contracted 130 basis points (bps) year over year to 78.6%. This was due to contraction of 100 bps year over year in the selling, general, & administrative expenses, which as a percentage of revenues came in at 11%.



Research and Development expenses expanded 100 bps year over year to 7% as a percentage of revenues.



Notably, operating margin came in at 21%, expanding 100 bps year over year.



Balance Sheet



As of Mar 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $109.5 million, which improved from $72.5 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



Trade receivables were nearly $212.1 million, up from $204.7 million in the previous quarter.



Further, current and long-term debt stood at $55.2 million at the end of the fiscal third quarter.



Guidance



For fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, Jack Henry expects revenues between $408 million and $415 million.



For fiscal year 2020, the company projects revenues between $1.695 billion and $1.702 billion.



The company anticipates coronavirus pandemic to impact sales bookings and revenues in the near term.



Nevertheless, its growing initiatives to combat the disruptions caused by this novel virus remain noteworthy.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended downward during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, Jack Henry has a nice Growth Score of B, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with an A. However, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Jack Henry has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

