Why Is It So Hard To Get Your Pandemic Unemployment Benefits?

When Adriana Aviles calls the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DOE), she knows exactly what will happen: She’ll wait on hold for two hours, and then the call will drop.

“It always cuts off,” she says. “No chance to hit a button, no ‘Are you still there?’”

The 21-year-old Orlando resident knows the routine because she’s been calling at least once a week since Dec. 2020. She’s tried everything: Calling several days a week, getting up early to call as soon as the office opens at 7:30 a.m. She’s tried emailing about her account, which she says has had a “hold” on it since the summer.

But that’s all she knows: Her account is being reviewed, and she’s received one $600 payment, even though she submits her claim for benefits each week.

Aviles is in the same situation as many workers across the nation. As a result of the ongoing pandemic, the unemployment rate remains high and the federal government continues to offer expanded unemployment benefits—but states are struggling to deliver those benefits in a timely fashion.

The reasons are manifold: In some states, it’s computer reprogramming. In others, application backlogs caused by staffing shortages mean applications from months ago are still languishing in the queue.

People are so frustrated that they’ve taken to online forum Reddit for advice.

Aviles was furloughed from her job as a file clerk at a law firm in May 2020. Having only received a single payment and unable to reach anyone about her application status, she gave up trying to get benefits. She was able to return to work in August, but lost her position at the law firm again in December, at which point she was driven to apply for benefits again. She currently works part-time at a coffee shop.

“I’ve cried so much about it,” says Aviles. “I laugh, but it’s so frustrating.” But she knows it could be worse: She is grateful to be living with her parents while she looks for a new job that’s more reliable than the tips she gets at the coffee shop.



If you’re trying to figure out why your unemployment claim has been stuck in limbo, you should understand that it’s them, not you. Cold comfort, we know, but the pandemic has exacerbated problems with unemployment insurance systems to a level that few people could have predicted.

A Profusion of Pandemic Unemployment Programs

A big part of the reason states are having a hard time keeping up with unemployment claims is the breadth of programs available right now. If you’re applying for unemployment, you may qualify for one or more of the following programs:

Your state’s Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits. Every state has its own unemployment program. The amount of benefits you receive, and how long you can receive them, depends on your state, your income and your past contributions to unemployment insurance.

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) . This federal program offered anyone claiming unemployment benefits in their state an additional $600 per week. It expired in July and was renewed as part of the second stimulus package. Now, it offers $300 per week on top of state benefits for which you qualify, between late December 2020 and March 14, 2021.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). This program offers up to 39 weeks of assistance to self-employed individuals, independent contractors, and gig workers (before the pandemic, these workers typically wouldn’t have qualified for any unemployment benefits). Expires March 13, 2021.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC). The PEUC provides an additional 13 weeks of state benefits to someone who has exhausted their state’s maximum for claiming benefits. Expires March 14, 2021.

However, with these new programs come new requirements for qualification. For example, the CARES Act allows some claimants to turn down work due to health and safety concerns without losing their right to receive benefits.

Put the number of applicants and new programs together, and you have an administrative nightmare.

How State Unemployment Systems Crashed Under the Weight of the Pandemic

States use computer systems to match your unemployment claims with wage data that’s submitted monthly by employers. While humans once performed this process, now it’s largely up to computers. “The infrastructure [of delivering unemployment benefits] is largely centered around this matching process,” Alí Bustamante, senior research associate at the Roosevelt Institute, explains. Bustamante was previously chief economist at the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

The automated process works well enough in normal times, Bustamante explains, as most people applying for unemployment benefits are W-2 workers who can be matched up with employer reports in the back end of the state’s system.

But the CARES Act opened up unemployment benefit access to millions of additional workers, including the self-employed. Adding a flood of additional workers to state systems at the same time created what Bustamante describes as “an obscenely complicated process.” States’ technological systems just weren’t prepared.

According to Bustamante, although states have received funding to bolster staffing for labor departments, they primarily used that money to hire call center staff on a contract basis. “Call centers aren’t case workers,” Bustamante says. “They can’t process claims.” Even if you spoke to someone on the phone about your application, your questions may have been put in another stack to be addressed later.

Research by the Economic Policy Institute in April 2020 estimated that only half of potential unemployment applicants were actually receiving benefits, and as many as 12 million additional people could have filed for unemployment benefits had the process been easier.

State systems are also dealing with record levels of unemployment fraud, creating hassles for people who are filing for unemployment as well as people who are still working and unaware they’re victims of identity theft.

Federal Aid Rules Worsened The Crisis

States can’t simply start doling out federal unemployment benefits as soon as soon as a bill is signed into law. According to Nzingha Hooker, a staff attorney at the National Employment Law Center, federal unemployment aid comes with a host of rules: First states need to implement changes, like payment amounts and timelines, and then they wait for guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor regarding how to administer payments, she says.

For people who rely on unemployment, this bureaucratic reality leads to gaps in payments and delays in processing claims when a new extension of benefits gets authorized before an older one expires.

“The [last] stimulus bill was not signed until after Dec. 26, when PUAC and PEUC expired,” says Hooker. “The delay caused states to have to restart the programs, and it’s harder for states to restart benefits for people who exhausted [their benefits] prior to the end of December.”

Those gaps and delays are a major concern as Congress debates the components of a stimulus package that would provide a third round of stimulus checks and extensions of unemployment benefits, among other programs. The latest extension of federal unemployment benefits will expire by March 14, 2021.

Calculator: How Much Could You Receive In Your State With The $400 Unemployment Benefits Extension?

The draft of the next stimulus bill proposes these unemployment benefits:

A $400-per-week FPUC benefit between March 14 and Aug. 29

Extend PUA for self-employed and gig workers through August

Extend the weeks of unemployment benefits for people who can’t return to work safely from 50 to 74

Increase the weeks for PEUC benefits from 24 to 48, and allow workers who have exhausted state benefits to receive PEUC benefits through Aug. 29



The House of Representatives is planning to vote on the bill by the end of February, but even if the Senate takes up the mantle quickly in early March, delays are all but inevitable for people who are still out of work.

How to Get Help With Your Unemployment Claims

For people who are still out of work as the pandemic enters its second year, continuing to try to navigate state employment systems may seem futile. But there may still be ways to connect with someone who can help you access your benefits—or at least get answers about problems with your claims.

Bustamante says calling your state legislator may help bring some attention to your difficulty getting benefits. “Your local representative is the most effective advocate,” he says. While it’s not a solution for the deeper problems with unemployment systems nationwide, contacting your legislator amplifies the need for support.

Beyond elected officials, Hooker recommends seeking out legal aid or community organizations that focus on unemployment insurance access issues. The Unemployment Law Project, based in Washington (it’s not related to Hooker’s organization), offers a list of organizations in each state that may be able to help or direct you to a partner organization.

And don’t forget to talk to people in your own network who are unemployed right now, as they may know of potential solutions. “We encourage people to organize with other unemployed folks because all of us is stronger than one of us,” Hooker says.

As for Aviles, she estimates she’s applied to more than 30 jobs in the last three months, although she’s only gotten to the interview stage for a few of them. In the meantime, she focuses on college classes toward an associate’s degree—she wants to work in sports medicine—and tries to pick up as many shifts at the coffee shop as she can.

She’s looking forward to another stimulus check, which Congress is planning to approve as part of the next stimulus package. But a one-time stimulus payment won’t help her much. “That doesn’t pay bills,” she says.

