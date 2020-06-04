Why Is Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Down 1.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA). Shares have lost about 1.4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Iovance Biotherapeutics due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Iovance Incurs Wider-Than-Expected Q1 Loss

Iovance incurred loss of 55 cents per share in first-quarter 2020, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 53 cents as well as the year-ago quarter’s loss of 30 cents.

The company did not record any revenues during the quarter.

Quarter in Detail

Research & development (R&D) expenses were $57 million, up 84.5% from the year-ago quarter. The significant increase was due to rise in manufacturing and clinical activities, and cost related to in-licensing of the IOV-3001 IL-2 analog from Novartis.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses increased 52.7% to $13.9 million due to increase in related personnel and higher legal costs.

The company had $251.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash compared with $312.5 million as of Dec 31, 2020.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review flatlined during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. However, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Iovance Biotherapeutics has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

