Why Is Intercept (ICPT) Up 15.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT). Shares have added about 15.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Intercept due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Intercept Earnings Miss, Sales Top Estimates in Q2

Intercept incurred a loss of 68 cents per share (from continuing operations) in second-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 53 cents.

Total revenues came in at $100.4 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $95 million.

Quarter in Detail

Total revenues generated in the quarter comprised only Ocaliva (obeticholic acid or OCA) net sales. Net sales came in at $71.8 million in the United States.

OCA is approved under the brand name Ocaliva for treating primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) in adults with an inadequate response to UDCA alone or as a monotherapy for adults intolerant to UDCA. While the approval for Ocaliva was granted by the FDA under an accelerated pathway, the drug received conditional approval from the European Commission.

On Jul 1, 2022, Intercept completed the sale of its international business for $405 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased to $40.0 million from $43.9 million in the prior-year quarter. The decline was primarily due to ICPT’s ongoing efforts to manage its operational costs.

Research and development expenses increased to $44.8 million from $37.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

As of Jun 30, 2022, Intercept had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $412.3 million.

Guidance Update

The company has reissued guidance which was previously suspended due to the impact and lack of clarity on the timing for closing the sale of its international business. ICPT now expects net sales between $325 million and $345 million compared with the previous guidance of $375 million to $405 million.

Other Updates

Intercept is currently in the process of compiling data from the post-marketing phase IV COBALT study. ICPT plans to submit data from this study to the FDA later this year to support the continued approval of Ocalvia for PBC indication.

Intercept continues to add clinical sites and screen patients in its U.S.-based phase II OCA/bezafibrate fixed-dose combination trial in PBC and keeps enrolling patients in its phase II OCA/bezafibrate fixed-dose combination trial in Europe. The phase I study of this combination in the United States has completed enrollment.

Last month, Intercept had a pre-submission meeting with FDA in July. It plans to resubmit its new drug application (NDA) for OCA in fibrosis due to nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) by the end of 2022.

Top-line readout from the phase III REVERSE study in patients with compensated cirrhosis due to NASH is expected late in the ongoing quarter. This is a separate investigational new drug (IND) application in fibrosis due to NASH.

The phase I study for its next-generation FXR agonist, INT-787, has progressed to the final cohorts. Intercept looks forward to sharing data from its phase 1 studies, as well as a targeted indication and development plans for INT-787 later this year.







How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review flatlined during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted 10.48% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Intercept has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a C. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Intercept has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.





