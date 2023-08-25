Why Is Integra (IART) Down 7.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Integra LifeSciences (IART). Shares have lost about 7.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Integra due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Integra's Q2 Earnings, Revenues Beat Estimates, Margins Down

Integra delivered adjusted earnings per share of 71 cents in the seccond quarter of 2023, down 13.4% year over year. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.6%.

The adjustment excludes the impact of certain non-recurring charges like amortization expenses, Boston recall and EU Medical Device Regulation charges, among others.

GAAP earnings per share in the second quarter was 5 cents, a 90.6% plunge from 54 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue Discussion

Total revenues in the reported quarter fell 4.2% year over year to $381.3 million. The metric exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%. Organically, revenues dropped 2.7% year over year.

Segmental Details

Coming to product categories, revenues in the Codman Specialty Surgical (“CSS”) segment rose 5.1% year over year on a reported basis to $271 million (organically, up 6.3%). This improvement can be attributed to high single-digit growth in Advanced Energy driven by CUSA capital and disposables, mid-single-digit growth in CSF management, driven by Certas Plus valves, mid-single-digit growth in Dural Access and Repair driven by Mayfield and DuraGen.

Tissue Technologiesrevenues totaled $110.2 million in the second quarter, down 21.2% year over year on a reported basis and 19.7% on an organic basis. The downside was due to the impact of lost revenues and return provision for the Boston recall that was partially offset by double digit growth from MicroMatrix, Cytal, MediHoney and nerve franchise.

Margin Trend

In the reported quarter, gross profit totaled $207 million, down 16.9% year over year. The gross margin contracted 840 basis points (bps) to 54.3%. The company-adjusted gross margin was 67.6%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 2.6% to $164.9 million in the quarter under review, while research and development expenses increased 3.9% to $26.6 million.

Overall, adjusted operating profit were $15.5 million, up 75.4% year over year. Adjusted operating margin saw an 1180-bps contraction year over year to 4.1%.

Financial Position

Integra exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $309.2 million, up from $307.4 million at the end of first-quarter 2023.

Cumulative net cash flow from operating activities at the end of the second quarter was $28.3 million compared with $26.2 million at the end of first-quarter 2023.

Guidance

The company updated its financial guidance for 2023.

For the full year, IART projects revenues in the band of $1.55-$1.56 billion (down from the previous guidance of $1.60-$1.62 billion). This suggests reported growth of approximately (0.6%)-0.2% and organic growth of 0.3-1.1%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.55 billion.

The company projects adjusted earnings per share guidance for 2023 in the band of $3.10-$3.18 (down from previous guidance of $3.43-$3.51). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.12.

Integra also provided its guidance for the third quarter of 2023.

For the third quarter, Integra expects revenues in the range of $386-$390 million, which suggests growth of approximately 0.2% to 1.3% and organic growth of 0.3-1.3% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $387.2 million.

Adjusted earnings per share is estimated in the range of 76-80 cents. This considers the impact of the acceleration of Boston recall.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at 84 cents.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -6.98% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Integra has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Integra has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.