Why Is Idexx (IDXX) Down 6.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Idexx Laboratories (IDXX). Shares have lost about 6.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Idexx due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

IDEXX Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Increases

IDEXX Laboratories posted fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $2.05, up 8.5% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%.

Comparable constant-currency earnings per share of $2.07 for the fourth quarter of 2022 reflected year-over-year growth of 14%.

For the full year, adjusted earnings were $8.03 per share, reflecting a 7% fall from the year-ago period. However, it beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%.

Our model projected adjusted earnings per share of $1.86 for Q4 and $7.84 per share for full-year 2022.

Revenues in Detail

Fourth-quarter revenues grew 3% year over year to $828.6 million. Organically, growth was 7%. The metric exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5%.

The fourth-quarter revenue compares to our estimate of $812.9 million.

The year-over-year upside was primarily driven by 4.1% reported and 7.9% organic growth in CAG Diagnostics’ recurring revenues. U.S. CAG Diagnostics’ recurring revenues increased 9.4% on a reported as well as organic basis.

Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems revenues increased 15% as reported and 17% organically, driven by double-digit growth in subscription-based service revenues and strong growth in new veterinary software system placements.

Total revenues for 2022 were $33.67 billion, reflecting a 4.7% rise from the year-ago period. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

Our model projected full-year 2022 revenue of $33.51 billion.

Segmental Analysis

IDEXX derives revenues from four operating segments — CAG, Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD) and Other.

In the fourth quarter, CAG revenues rose 4.1% on a reported basis (up 7.9% organically) year over year to $748.5 million. The Water segment’s revenues also grew 5.9% (up 9.5% organically) year over year to $39.3 million. However, LPD revenues dropped 1.7% on a reported basis (up 6.2% organically) to $33.4 million. Revenues in the Other segment fell 32.7% on a reported basis to $7.3 million.

Margins

Gross profit in the fourth quarter rose 6.2% to $484.9 million. Gross margin expanded 155 basis points (bps) to 58.5%.

Sales and marketing expenses rose 2.7% to $131.9 million, while general and administrative expenses dropped 0.1% to $83.4 million. Research and development expenses fell 4.2% to $43.4 million.

Overall, operating profit in the reported quarter was $226.2 million, reflecting a 13.5% rise year over year. The operating margin in the quarter expanded 243 bps to 27.3%.

Financial Position

IDEXX exited 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $112.5 million compared with $144.5 million recorded at the end of 2021. Total debt (including the current portion) at the end of 2022 was $769.4 million compared with a total debt of $850.2 million at the end of 2021.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 was $542.9 million compared with $755.5 million a year ago.

2023 Guidance

The company provided its full-year 2023 outlook.

For 2023, the company expects revenue growth in the range of $3,590-$3,690 million, indicating growth of 6.5-9.5% on a reported basis and organic growth of 7-10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $3.60 billion.

IDEXX’s full-year earnings per share guidance is now pegged in the range of $9.27-$9.75, indicating a rise of 16-21% on a reported basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year EPS is currently pegged at $9.46.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

At this time, Idexx has an average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Idexx has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

