Technology

Why Is IdaCorp (IDA) Down 32.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for IdaCorp (IDA). Shares have lost about 32.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is IdaCorp due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

IDACORP Q4 Earnings Increase Y/Y on Customer Growth

IDACORP, Inc.  reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of 93 cents per share, which improved 78.8% from the year-ago figure of 52 cents.

The year-over-year improvement in earnings was attributable to strong economic activity in Idaho Power's service area and solid performance across IDACORP's other subsidiaries. Customer addition and cost management also had a positive impact on the company’s bottom line.

Highlights of the Release

In 2019, its customer base improved 2.5% year over year, which resulted in $18.8 million increase in operating income from 2018 levels.

Net income in the quarter under review was $47.1 million compared with $26.1 million recorded in the year-ago period.

The company continues to lower the usage of coal in its electricity generation units. The usage of coal dropped 59% in 2019 from 2005 levels.

Guidance

IDACORP initiated its full-year 2020 earnings guidance in the range of $4.45-$4.65 per share and this guidance assumes normal weather in its service territories. The mid-point of the guidance is $4.55, which is a penny less than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate.

The company expects 2020 operating and maintenance expenses associated with Idaho Power in the range of $350-$360 million. Idaho Power capital expenditure for 2020 is expected in the range of $300-$310 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.


Click to get this free report

IDACORP, Inc. (IDA): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Technology Videos

#TradeTalks: Location Technology for Group Travel

Jill Malandrino was joined by Jonathan Chasper, Founder & CEO, Wolfpack, to discuss the emerging location technology for group travel.

23 hours ago

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular