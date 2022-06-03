Why Is ICF (ICFI) Up 3% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for ICF International (ICFI). Shares have added about 3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is ICF due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

ICF International Reports Q1 Earnings Beat

ICF International delivered impressive first-quarter 2022 results wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Non-GAAP earnings (excluding 37 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.31 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18% and rose 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $413.5 million also beat the consensus mark 1.2% and climbed 9.2% year over year owing to rising service revenues (up 9% year over year).

Revenues in Detail

Revenues from government clients came in at $311.9 million, up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. The U.S. federal government revenues of $220.3 million increased 25.2% year over year and contributed 53% to total revenues. The U.S. state and local government revenues of $64.8 million moved up 14% year over year and contributed 16% to total revenues.

International government revenues of $30.5 million were down 9.5% year over year, contributing 8% to total revenues. Commercial revenues totaled $26.7 million, down 27.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure and contributed 6% to total revenues. Energy markets and marketing services contributed 60% and 29%, respectively, to commercial revenues.

Backlog and Value of Contracts

Total backlog and funded backlog amounted to $3.2 billion and $1.6 billion at the end of the quarter, respectively. The total value of contracts awarded in the first quarter of 2022 came in at $361 million for a quarterly book-to-bill ratio of 1.27.

Operational Results

Adjusted EBITDA of $42.3 million declined 12% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Adjusted EBITDA margin on revenues of 10.2% increased 20 basis points (bps) year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin on service revenues was 13.9%, up 40 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet

ICF exited the first quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $7.4 million compared with $8.25 million recorded at the end of the previous quarter. ICFI had a long-term debt of $449.7 million compared with $411.6 million at the end of the prior quarter. ICFI used $7.1 million of cash from operating activities while capex was $6.5 million. ICF paid out dividends of $2.6 million in the quarter.

Dividend

On May 4, 2022, ICF declared a quarterly cash dividend of 14 cents per share, to be paid out on Jul 14 to its stockholders of record as of Jun 10.

2022 Guidance

ICF expects its 2022 non-GAAP earnings per share to be $5.15-$5.45. Revenues are projected in the range of $1.7-$1.76 billion. Service revenues are expected in the band of $1.225-$1.275 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected between $168 million to $180 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, ICF has an average Growth Score of C, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. Notably, ICF has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

