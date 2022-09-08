Why Is H&R Block (HRB) Down 1.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for H&R Block (HRB). Shares have lost about 1.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is H&R Block due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

H&R Block’s Q4 Earnings Surpasses Estimates

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results.

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.43 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.5% and surged 2.9% year over year. Revenues of $1 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 6.2% and was up slightly year over year.

Other Quarterly Numbers

EBITDA declined 3.7% million to $347million. Total operating expenses of $738 million were up 1.8% year over year.

H&R Block exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $885 million compared with $1 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $1.5 billion, flat with the previous quarter figure.

H&R Block generated $435 million of cash in operating activities while capex was $9.2 million. HRB paid out dividends of $43 million in the quarter.

2022 Outlook

H&R Block expects revenues in the range of $3.353-$3.585 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $3.7 and $3.95. EBITDA is expected between $915 million and $950 million. Effective tax rate is now expected to be around 22%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review flatlined during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -23.61% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, H&R Block has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

H&R Block has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.





Zacks Investment Research

