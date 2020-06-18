Why Is Home Depot (HD) Up 5.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Home Depot (HD). Shares have added about 5.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Home Depot due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Home Depot Q1 Earnings Miss Despite Strong Sales & Comps



Home Depot has posted first-quarter fiscal 2020, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales beat the same. The top line benefited from strong interconnected presence, which helped adapt to changing customer preference during the coronavirus pandemic in late March. However, the bottom-line results reflected the impacts of higher costs to steer through the environment.



Despite the robust top-line trends in the fiscal first quarter and strong initial results in the second quarter, the company suspended its previously outlined guidance for fiscal 2020, citing the unprecedented impacts of the pandemic.



Notably, the company incurred about $850 million of pre-tax expenses (or $640 million after-tax) in first-quarter fiscal 2020 related to actions taken to support associates during the pandemic. This resulted in an impact of 60 cents per share on earnings per share during the first quarter of fiscal 2020.



In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March, the company implemented several actions to prioritize the safety of associates and provide enhanced benefits to them. Among these, the company implemented early store closures to ensure the sanitization of stores and replenishment of shelves. Further, it took steps like limiting customer traffic in stores and canceling high-traffic events like Spring Black Friday. Additionally, the company took to providing enhanced payments to hourly associates, including expanded paid time-off, additional paid time-off for older associates who are at high risk, weekly bonuses for store and distribution center workers, doubled overtime pay, and extended dependent care benefits. The actions led to an increase in operating expenses, which impacted the bottom line in the fiscal first quarter.



Q1 Highlights



Earnings of $2.08 per share declined 8.4% from $2.27 registered in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.26. Results were mostly hurt by the higher costs incurred to reward store associates during the coronavirus pandemic, which more than offset strong top-line gains.



Net sales rose 7.1% to $28,260 million from $26,381 million in the year-ago quarter and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $27,610.6 million. Sales benefited from the company’s robust and flexible interconnected infrastructure, which helped it quickly adapt to changing customer preferences amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company's overall comps grew 6.4%, with a 7.5% improvement in the United States.



In the reported quarter, comps were aided by an 11% rise in average ticket, offset by a 3.9% decline in customer transactions. Moreover, sales per square foot rose 7.2%.



In dollar terms, gross profit increased 6.7% to $9,625 million from $9,017 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by robust sales growth. However, gross profit margin contracted 13 basis points (bps) to 34.05%.



Operating income declined 8.9% to $3,276 million, while operating margin contracted 200 bps to 11.6%. The decline in operating margin resulted from soft gross margin as well as higher operating expenses in the quarter, including an 18% increase in SG&A expenses. The increase in SG&A expenses can be attributed to higher remunerations to staff to recognize their efforts amid the pandemic.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow



Home Depot ended first-quarter fiscal 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $8,696 million, long-term debt (excluding current maturities) of $31,622 million, and shareholders' deficit of $3,490 million. In first-quarter fiscal 2020, it generated $5,737 million of net cash from operations.



In first-quarter fiscal 2020, the company paid out cash dividends of $1,611 million and repurchased shares worth $791 million.



Concurrently, it declared the fiscal first-quarter dividend of $1.50 per share, which is payable Jun 18, 2020, to shareholders of record as of Jun 4.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in fresh estimates. The consensus estimate has shifted 5.6% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Home Depot has a nice Growth Score of B, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with an A. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Home Depot has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

