Why Is HollyFrontier (HFC) Down 4.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for HollyFrontier (HFC). Shares have lost about 4.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is HollyFrontier due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

HollyFrontier Q4 Loss Wider Than Expected

HollyFrontier Corp. reported fourth-quarter 2020 net loss per share (excluding special items) of 74 cents, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 72 cents. In the year-ago period, the company had earned 48 cents per share.



The underperformance reflects weak refining margins, partially offset by stronger-than-expected throughput and robust results from the pipeline division.



Revenues of $2.9 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.7 billion but slumped 33.8% from the fourth-quarter 2019 sales of $4.4 billion.

Segmental Information

Refining: Adjusted loss from the Refining segment, which is the main contributor to HollyFrontier’s earnings, was $111.5 million. This reflected a massive plunge from the year-ago quarter’s income of $171.6 million, primarily due to sharply narrower gross margins, which was down 71% to $4.02 per barrel as steps to limit the spread of coronavirus significantly disrupted product demand. Moreover, margins came below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.31 per barrel.

On a somewhat positive note, total refined product sales volumes averaged 417,990 barrels per day (bpd), up 4.9% from 398,360 bpd in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, throughput increased from 385,773 bpd in the year-ago quarter to 412,780 bpd and outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 397,000 bpd. Meanwhile, capacity utilization was 93.8%, up from 88.8% in fourth-quarter 2019.



Lubricants and Specialty Products: The segment loss totaled $32.7 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $34.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter, primarily reflecting a goodwill impairment charge. Excluding that, the segment EBITDA improved to $49.2 million. Product sales averaged 33,559 bpd, decreasing from the prior-year level of 34,392 bpd. However, throughput edged up 0.9% year over year to 21,425 bpd in the reported quarter.



HEP: This unit includes HollyFrontier’s majority interest in Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP Quick QuoteHEP - Research Report) , a publicly-traded master limited partnership that owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets.



Segment EBITDA was $86.8 million, essentially unchanged from $87.8 million in fourth-quarter 2019. Earnings were buoyed by minimum volume commitments, offset by lower shipments.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, HollyFrontier had approximately $1.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and $3.1 billion in long-term debt, representing a debt-to-capitalization of 35.5%.



During the quarter, the company paid $57.9 million in dividends.





How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates flatlined during the past month. The consensus estimate has shifted -6.81% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, HollyFrontier has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

HollyFrontier has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.