Why Is Helmerich & Payne (HP) Down 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Helmerich & Payne (HP). Shares have lost about 1.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Helmerich & Payne due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Helmerich & Payne Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Helmerich & Payne reported fiscal second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.26 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05. In the year-ago period, the company had incurred a loss of 17 cents per share. The outperformance reflects a significant uptick in drilling activities.



Operating revenues of $769.2 million topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $741 million. The figure also increased 64.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level due to strong results from the North America Solutions segment. Sales from the unit totaled $675.7 million, ahead of the consensus mark of $659 million.

Segmental Performance

North America Solutions: Operating revenues of $675.7 million were up 65.3% year over year on higher activity levels, with the average number of active rigs at 183. Operating profit totaled $182.1 million compared with $1.3 million in the corresponding period of 2022. This improvement can be attributed to an increase in drilling activities owing to the surging oil and gas prices.

Offshore Gulf of Mexico: Revenues of $35 million increased 20% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $29.1 million. During January-March of 2023, operating expenses surged 23% year over year. Operating profit came in at $6.7 million, up 26.7% from that recorded in the prior-year period.

International Solutions: Sales in this segment increased to $55.8 million from $27.4 million in the comparable period of 2022. This was due to improved activity levels, with the average number of active rigs at four. The unit reported a profit of $4 million against a loss of $848,000 million in the prior-year period.

Financial Position

In the reported quarter, HP spent $181.5 million on capital programs. As of Mar 31, 2023, the company had $159.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, while the long-term debt was $542.7 million (debt-to-capitalization of 16.5%).

Guidance

For the fiscal third quarter, Helmerich & Payne anticipates operating gross margin in the North America Solutions and Offshore Gulf of Mexico segments to be in the range of $265-$285 million and $5.5-$7.5 million, respectively. The company expects to exit the quarter with around 155-160 contracted rigs.

Operating gross margin in the International Solutions segment is forecasted at a loss of $4-$7 million for the next fiscal quarter.

Helmerich & Payne estimates capital outlay between $400 million and $450 million for 2023. The company projects depreciation and amortization expenses at about $400 million, and research and development expenses at roughly $30 million.

General and administrative expenses are anticipated at $205 million.











How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted -23.21% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Helmerich & Payne has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Helmerich & Payne has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

