Why Is Greif (GEF) Down 3.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Greif (GEF). Shares have lost about 3.4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Greif due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Greif Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q2, Sales Miss

Greif reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77 in second-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Apr 30, 2023), which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31. The bottom line fell 26.6% year over year.

Including one-time items, EPS was $1.90 in the quarter compared with $2.09 in the prior-year quarter.

Operational Update

Sales decreased 21.5% year over year to $1,309 million. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,391 million.

The cost of sales was down 25% year over year to $997 million. Gross profit amounted to $312 million, down 7.9% from the prior-year quarter. The gross margin came in at 23.8% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 20.3%.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $137 million, down 6.9% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 8.9% year over year to $229 million in the fiscal second quarter.

Segmental Performance

Sales in the Global Industrial Packaging segment fell 23% year over year to $748 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA amounted to $121 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $131 million.

The Paper Packaging segment’s sales decreased 19.5% year over year to $555 million in the fiscal second quarter. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA fell to $105 million from the prior-year quarter’s $117 million.

The Land Management segment’s sales totaled $5.9 million in the reported quarter compared with $6.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $2.5 million compared with the year-earlier quarter’s $2.7 million.

Financial Position

Greif reported cash and cash equivalents of $159 million at the end of second-quarter fiscal 2023 compared with $109 at the end of second-quarter fiscal 2022. Cash flow from operating activities totaled $211 million in the quarter under review compared with $139 million in the prior-year quarter.

Long-term debt amounted to $2,206 million as of Apr 30, 2023, compared with $1,839 million as of Oct 31, 2022.

On Jun 5, Greif’s board announced a quarterly cash dividend of 50 cents per share of Class A Common Stock and 69 cents per share of Class B Common Stock. The dividends will be paid out on Jul 1 to shareholders of record at the close of business as of Jun 19, 2023.

Outlook

Greif expects fiscal 2023 adjusted EBITDA between $780 million and $830 million. The adjusted free cash flow is anticipated between $390 million and $440 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended upward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted 12.76% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Greif has an average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a D. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Greif has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Greif, Inc. (GEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

