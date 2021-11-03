Markets
GKOS

Why Is Glaukos Surging?

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Glaukos Corp. (GKOS) shares are trading more than 23 percent higher on Wednesday morning trade. Today, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) expanded the Home Health Value-Based Purchasing Model (HHVBP) and increased payment rates for home health by 3.2% in 2022. There were no corporate announcements from the ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company on the day to impact the stock movement.

The Center for Medicare plans to increase the pay to $570 million to home health agencies in 2022.

Currently, shares are at $55.86, up 23.97 percent from the previous close of 900,997. For the 52-week period, the share have traded in a range of $42.69-$99.00 on average volume of 559,732.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GKOS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular