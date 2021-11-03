Why Is Glaukos Surging?

(RTTNews) - Glaukos Corp. (GKOS) shares are trading more than 23 percent higher on Wednesday morning trade. Today, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) expanded the Home Health Value-Based Purchasing Model (HHVBP) and increased payment rates for home health by 3.2% in 2022. There were no corporate announcements from the ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company on the day to impact the stock movement.

The Center for Medicare plans to increase the pay to $570 million to home health agencies in 2022.

Currently, shares are at $55.86, up 23.97 percent from the previous close of 900,997. For the 52-week period, the share have traded in a range of $42.69-$99.00 on average volume of 559,732.

