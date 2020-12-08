Why Is Genius Brands Rising Today?

What happened

Shares of Genius Brands (NASDAQ: GNUS) are running 4% higher in morning trading Tuesday after the children's media company announced an agreement with LG Electronics to offer its advertiser-backed Kartoon Channel! streaming video channel for free across all LG Smart TVs.

Genius Brands says LG is the second-largest manufacturer in the U.S. television market.

Image source: Genius Brands.

So what

The media company's deal with the consumer electronics giant in theory should get its programming out in front of more viewers. It's the second such deal Genius Brands has made in recent months as it announced a similar arrangement with Samsung back in September.

Kartoon Channel! General Manager Jon Ollwerther said in a statement, "We look forward to announcing a number of similar agreements over the next twelve months. Through this strategy, we are capitalizing on the evolution in viewer habits, which we believe will position us at the forefront of this rapidly evolving market."

Now what

Getting its programming in front of more eyeballs is important. Genius Brands' original and acquired content includes Angry Birds, Babar, Stan Lee's Mighty7, Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, and Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club.

As the channel is ad-supported, it's key for Genius Brands in attracting advertisers to have the content distributed as broadly as possible.

Expect a volatile ride with the stock, though, as it tends to rise and fall on the company's press release cycle.

10 stocks we like better than GENIUS BRANDS INTL.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and GENIUS BRANDS INTL. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.