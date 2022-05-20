Why Is Gatx (GATX) Down 7% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Gatx (GATX). Shares have lost about 7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Gatx due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

GATX Q1 Earnings Top Estimates

GATX's earnings (excluding 24 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.34 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37. The bottom line surged more than 100% year over year.



Lease revenues, which contributed 89.5% to the top line, increased marginally year over year to $283.3 million. Marine operating revenues contributed 1.96% to the top line of GATX and increased to $6.2 million from $3.6 million a year ago. The rest came from other sources. Total expenses (on a reported basis) declined marginally to $235.7 million.

Segmental Details

Profits in the Rail North America segment soared 83% year over year to $120.4 million. The upside was primarily led by higher gains on asset dispositions. The renewal lease rate change of the company’s Lease Price Index (“LPI”) was +9.3% in the reported quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s -18.1%. Average lease renewal term for cars included in the LPI was 30 months, flat year over year.

In the Rail International segment, profits rose 14.2% year over year to $24.9 million in the first quarter. Results were primarily driven by more railcars on lease. Rail North America’s wholly-owned fleet consisted of approximately 110,700 rail cars at the end of Mar 31, 2022. Fleet utilization was 99.3% compared with 97.8% at the end of first-quarter 2021.

GATX Rail Europe’s fleet totaled around 27,200 rail cars at the end of the quarter. Fleet utilization was 99% in the reported quarter compared with 98.2% at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

The Portfolio Management unit reported a segmental loss of $3.9 million in the March quarter against a profit of $6.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Notably, in the March quarter, the Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates terminated leases with its Russian airline customer.

Liquidity

GATX exited the first-quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $649.3 million compared with $344.3 million at the end of 2021.

2022 Outlook

GATX’s management still expects 2022 earnings per share to be in the range of $5.50-$5.80

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.