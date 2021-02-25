Why Is GameStop Rising Again?

If aliens descended to Earth today, they might reasonably believe that humanity’s two most important investments were GameStop and Bitcoin.

GameStop (GME), the notorious favorite of Robinhood traders and the digital rabble-rousers on Reddit’s WallStreetBets, has surged over the last 24 hours to heights not seen since January. Shares of GME jumped from mid-$40s, where they spent most of February, to north of $170 as of writing.

The sudden move in GameStock comes in the wake of Congressional hearings into what exactly happened in January, when individual investors banded together and sent shares of the struggling retailer up nearly 1,200% in a matter of days, only to see the gains evaporate just as quickly.

While GameStop’s rise this week is more prosaic, it’s no less irrational. Activist investor and new-minted GME board member Ryan Cohen, of Chewy.com fame, helped push out GameStop’s chief financial officer this week, in a bid to lead the retailer into more profitable lines of business, like online gaming.

The sudden burst has also helped struggling movie theater operator AMC Entertainment (AMC) gain almost 80% over the past week. The other meme stocks aren’t far behind.

You may be wondering what the hell is going on. So are we.

GameStop Will Rise Again

The narrative was supposed to be over and done with. Yet here we are again, trying to understand what’s happening in GameStop.

Back in January, a horde of day traders whipped themselves into a frenzy of enthusiasm on WallStreetBets and drove GME to $350 a share. As a result, a few hedge fund managers lost their shirts, and a cash crunch stymied commission-free trading platform Robinhood, which temporarily suspended buying of the meme stocks as it boosted its cash reserves.

As the Redditers’ short squeeze ended and the buzz faded, experienced investors and grizzled Wall Street veterans took to the airwaves and social media to say “I told you so.” Shares of GameStop and the other meme stocks returned to the valuations they held before the January hubbub began—more or less.

Meanwhile, the House Financial Services Committee hauled several of the key players before a virtual hearing on February 18 to explain themselves. The exercise delivered few results, besides giving several U.S. representatives the opportunity to score political points.

Keith Gill, a hero among the WallStreetBets crowd, testified at the Congressional hearings. “I believed the company was dramatically undervalued by the market,” Gill stated in his prepared testimony before the committee. “The prevailing analysis about GameStop’s impending doom was simply wrong.”

As it happens, just two days after his Congressional debut, Gill announced that he was falling back in love with GameStop. On Friday, February 19, he disclosed publicly that he had doubled his position to 100,000 shares.

Another plank in the renewed enthusiasm this month comes from Cohen, whose investment firm took on a 10% stake in GameStop last November. Cohen’s stated desire is to force GameStop to turn itself around, from a dying brick-and-mortar retailer to an online gaming behemoth. That’s among the reasons why the company recently parted ways with its CFO.

Meanwhile, fellow meme stock AMC has benefitted from the renewed interest in GameStop—but there’s more to this bull case. With Covid-19 cases plunging and vaccinations finally making some headway, New York City has announced plans to resume in-person moviegoing in a limited capacity. Squint your eyes a bit, and you can see a life, inclusive of blockbuster movie releases, returning to normal after Covid-19.

Do the Meme Stock Gains Make Sense?

Just because there’s a positive story being told about a stock doesn’t necessarily mean that it makes sense to buy the stock.

GME may want to pivot to more profitable endeavors, but execution is a very long way off. Success is an even more distant proposition. This is neither the first nor the last time corporate executives have bowed to pressure from activist investors, fired a few C-suite executives and promised bold new changes to support the share price. Only time will tell what Cohen’s lasting impact on GME is.

And as far as AMC is concerned, it will still be months—if we’re lucky—before pre-pandemic life resurfaces. Just because some movie theaters are open in New York City doesn’t mean movie theaters will return to profitability any time soon, especially as many are fearful of new coronavirus mutations.

But really, there’s something else going on. A lot of people just like the idea of buying these stocks. And they want to buy more when other people are doing so. That’s the nature of speculation.

“Mob psychology or hysteria is well established as an occasional deviation from rational behavior,” wrote Charles Kindleberger in “Manias, Panics, and Crashes.” “We have its elements in many economic models: the demonstration effect, which leads developing countries to adopt consumption standards beyond their capacity to produce for themselves; keeping up with the Joneses in consumption; refusing, when income declines, to cut consumption symmetrically with the increase in consumption that occurred when income rose (the Duesenberry effect.)”

You also see this in politics, says Kindleberger, with the so-called bandwagon effect: people like to back winners and shun losers. Some investments—Bitcoin and meme stocks being prime examples—attract a lot of similar emotional buy in.

What You Should Do?

One reason these speculative assets continue to draw headlines is that Wall Street celebrities with huge followings often shine attention on them.

Mark Cuban, Elon Musk, David Portnoy and Chamath Palihapitiya have all, to some degree or another, cast their reflected glory on these bets. The recent Congressional hearing only lent legitimacy to the idea that what’s transpring is important and therefore deserving of your attention.

But is that really the case? Day trading and speculating are highly costly, risky endeavors that by and large don’t lead to long-term, sustainable wealth. Activities that do, like saving money from every paycheck for 40 years and investing it in a diversified low-cost portfolio of stocks and bonds, aren’t sexy and don’t get a lot of eyeballs, though.

The fact that half of Americans don’t save for retirement and face a crisis of not having enough money to live out their golden years may seem much less palatable. But it would be nice if the Titans of Twitter would care about that half as much as GameStop.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.