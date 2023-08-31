Why Is FirstEnergy (FE) Down 6% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for FirstEnergy (FE). Shares have lost about 6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is FirstEnergy due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

FirstEnergy's Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates



FirstEnergy Corporation reported second-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 47 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents by 2.17%. The bottom line decreased 11.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



The company reported GAAP earnings of 41 cents per share, 24.2% higher than the prior-year quarter’s EPS.

Total Revenues

FirstEnergy generated operating revenues of $3,006 million in the second quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,894 million by 3.9%. The top line improved 6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses amounted to $2,525 million, down 3.8% from the prior quarter’s $2,624 million.



Operating income was up 7.6% from the prior-year quarter to $481 million. Interest expenses increased 4.2% to $276 million.

Segmental Performance

Regulated Distribution: Earnings from this segment were $2,542 million, up 4.8% from the prior-year quarter. The increase primarily resulted from utility investment programs and lower operating expenses.



Regulated Transmission: Earnings from this segment were $520 million, up 17.9% from the prior-year quarter. The second-quarter results were driven by the company's ongoing Energizing the Future investment program.



Corporate/Other: Earnings from this segment were essentially flat year over year.

Financial Update

As of Jul 31, 2023, FE reported available liquidity of approximately $4 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of

$105 million.



Long-term debt and other long-term obligations as of Jun 30, 2023, were $22.7 billion compared with $21.2 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.



Net cash used for operating activities in the first six months of 2023 was $213 million against $1,283 million cash provided in the year-ago period.

Guidance

FirstEnergy reaffirmed 2023 earnings guidance in the range of $2.44-$2.64 per share, based on 574 million shares outstanding. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $2.53 per share, slightly lower than $2.54, the midpoint of the company’s guided range. It also provided third-quarter total earnings guidance of $455-$515 million, or 80-90 cents per share, based on 573 million shares outstanding.



The company reaffirmed its long-term annual operating EPS growth rate of 6-8%.





How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

At this time, FirstEnergy has a poor Growth Score of F, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, FirstEnergy has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

