Why Is Fastly Stock Down 35% Over The Last Quarter?

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) a cloud computing company that offers a content delivery network and other services, has seen its stock price decline by close to 35% over the last quarter. While the company posted strong Q3 results, with both revenues and EPS coming in ahead of expectations, it’s likely that the stock is being impacted by a broader correction in cloud computing and SaaS stocks in recent months. Moreover, on November 13, the company’s IPO lockup period expired, meaning that company insiders and earlier investors were able to sell shares and this also likely put some pressure on the stock.

We ‘step back’ from these recent swings to review Fastly’s performance over the last few years, as a context for what might come next. Our Interactive dashboard, Why Has Fastly Stock Declined 35% Over The Last Quarter? reviews the near term reasons and the big picture.

The context for the last few years:

A closer look At Fastly’s Total Revenues over the last few years and the outlook

Total revenues for Fastly increased from $105 million in 2017 to about $145 million in 2018, an increase of 38%. We expect revenues to rise by 38% in 2019.

A closer look At Fastly’s Total Expenses over the last few years and the outlook

Total Expense for Fastly rose from 137 million in 2017 to about 175 million in 2018, marking an increase of 28%. We expect Total Expenses to rise by about 33% in 2019.

How does Fastly’s Revenue Growth compare with rivals?

How has Fastly’s EBT trended?

EBT for Fastly improved from -$32 million in 2017 to -$31 million in 2018. We expect the metric to decline to about -$33 million in 2019.

How has Fastly’sNet Income and EPS trended?

