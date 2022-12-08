Why Is Expeditors International (EXPD) Up 2.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Expeditors International (EXPD). Shares have added about 2.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Expeditors International due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Earnings Beat at Expeditors in Q3

Expeditors' third-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.54 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92. The bottom line increased 21.5% year over year. Total revenues of $4,362.14 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,147 million and increased 1% year over year.



Airfreight tonnage and ocean container volumes decreased 13% and 10%, respectively. Operating income increased 8% to $526.92 million in the third quarter. Total operating expenses inched up 0.1% to $3.84 billion.

Airfreight Services revenues decreased 9% year over year to $1.48 billion in the third quarter. Ocean Freight and ocean services revenues grew 5.4% to $1.68 billion. Customs Brokerage and other services revenues climbed 9.5% year over year to $1.19 billion.



During the third quarter of 2022, Expeditors repurchased $4.5 million shares at $103.56 per common share. EXPD exited the September quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2.15 billion compared with $1.98 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted 19.87% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Expeditors International has a strong Growth Score of A, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Expeditors International has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Expeditors International is part of the Zacks Transportation - Services industry. Over the past month, Schneider National (SNDR), a stock from the same industry, has gained 12.4%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended September 2022 more than a month ago.

Schneider National reported revenues of $1.68 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +16%. EPS of $0.70 for the same period compares with $0.62 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Schneider National is expected to post earnings of $0.62 per share, indicating a change of -18.4% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.8% over the last 30 days.

Schneider National has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of A.

Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.