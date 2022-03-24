Why Is Expeditors International (EXPD) Up 0.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Expeditors International (EXPD). Shares have added about 0.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Expeditors International due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Earnings Beat at Expeditors in Q4

Expeditors’ fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.66 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.02. The bottom line surged more than 100% year over year. Results benefited from higher airfreight tonnage volumes.



Total revenues of $5,396.3 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,257 million and also increased significantly year over year. Higher revenues across all segments boosted the top line.



While airfreight tonnage volumes increased 13%, ocean container volumes decreased 4% in the reported quarter. Operating income soared more than 100% to $624 million in the fourth quarter on the back of higher revenues. Total operating expenses escalated 76.8% to $4.77 billion.



During 2021, Expeditors repurchased 4.4 million shares at an average price of $117.54 per share. It exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.73 billion compared with $1.53 billion at the end of 2020.



Airfreight Services revenues increased 68% year over year to $2.29 billion in the fourth quarter. Ocean Freight and Ocean Services revenues skyrocketed more than 100% to $1.89 billion. Customs Brokerage and Other Services revenues climbed 39.9% year over year to $1.21 billion.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted 11.05% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Expeditors International has an average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. However, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision looks promising. It comes with little surprise Expeditors International has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

