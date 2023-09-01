Why Is Exelon (EXC) Down 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Exelon (EXC). Shares have lost about 0.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Exelon due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Exelon Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Aims to Invest $31.3B



Exelon Corporation’s second-quarter 2023 earnings of 41 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents by 2.5%. Earnings of the company declined 6.8% from the year-ago level.



On a GAAP basis, second-quarter earnings were 34 cents per share compared with 47 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total Revenues

Exelon's second-quarter total revenues of $4,818 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,385 million by 9.9%. The top line was 13.6% higher than the year-ago figure of $4,239 million.

Highlights of the Release

Through the first half of 2023, the company has deployed $3.6 billion of investments needed to lead the energy transformation for its customers. Exelon plans to invest $7.2 billion in the second half of 2023 to further strengthen its infrastructure.



Exelon's second-quarter total operating expenses increased 16.1% year over year to $4.11 billion. The increase was due to higher power and fuel prices.



Operating income was $704 million, up 1.4% year over year.



Interest expenses totaled $427 million, up 19.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents were $399 million as of Jun 30, 2023 compared with $407 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Long-term debt was $39,492 million as of Jun 30, 2023 compared with $35,272 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Cash provided by operating activities during the first six months of 2023 was $1,761 million compared with $3,240 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Guidance

Exelon reiterated 2023 earnings guidance in the range of $2.30-$2.42 per share. The midpoint of the guided range is $2.36, which is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.35 per share for the same period. The company reaffirmed 6-8% long-term earnings per share growth for the 2022-2026 time period.



EXC expects its capital expenditure for the 2023-2026 time period to be $31.3 billion for meeting customer requirements and further strengthening its transmission and distribution operations, as well as serving its 10 million customers efficiently.







How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

At this time, Exelon has a subpar Growth Score of D, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions has been net zero. Notably, Exelon has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exelon Corporation (EXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.