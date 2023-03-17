Why Is Everyone Talking About Snowflake Stock?

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is sparking the curiosity of investors worldwide. The growth stock must be doing something right to have earned a spot in Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. This video examines Snowflake's prospects.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 15, 2023. The video was published on March 17, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Snowflake

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Snowflake wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Snowflake. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.