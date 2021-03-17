Why Is eToro's SPAC Acquirer Falling Today?

What happened

The stock market was under pressure on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 modestly lower and the Nasdaq Composite down by more than 1% ahead of the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision and projections.

However, one SPAC was a big underperformer. Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ: FTCV), which recently announced its intention to take multi-asset brokerage platform eToro public, were sharply lower. As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, shares were down by more than 13%.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

The news of eToro's pending SPAC acquisition broke early Tuesday morning, so that's not what's fueling today's move. Rather, there are two likely explanations.

First, there is significant pressure on highly valued tech-focused stocks today, and eToro certainly qualifies. The SPAC merger values eToro at more than $10 billion, which is about 17 times the platform's 2020 revenue. I mentioned the tech-heavy Nasdaq was significantly underperforming the S&P 500, and many popular high-growth tech stocks are down by more than 5% today.

Second, it's important to put today's move into perspective. Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp V soared by about 45% yesterday after the merger was announced, so this is a relatively small pullback. Even after today's decline, the SPAC is up by about 26% since we learned eToro was its target.

Now what

SPACs like Fintech Acquisition Corp V are often volatile in the days after announcing their acquisition target as investors digest the news. And with rising interest rates putting pressure on virtually all tech-focused companies, it's not surprising that today's direction is downward.

10 stocks we like better than Fintech Acquisition Corp. V

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fintech Acquisition Corp. V wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Matthew Frankel, CFP has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.