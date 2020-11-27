Why Is Equinix (EQIX) Down 8.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Equinix (EQIX). Shares have lost about 8.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Equinix due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Equinix Tops Q3 FFO & Revenues Estimates, Ups '20 View

Equinix posted strong results for third-quarter 2020, wherein adjusted AFFO per share and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year.



The company’s quarterly AFFO per share was $6.48, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.03. The figure also improved 17.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $5.52.



The upside primarily stemmed from steady growth in interconnection revenues. In fact, during the third quarter, it added an incremental 8,500 interconnections, which were driven by video conferencing, work-from-home aggregation and enterprise cloud connectivity.

Quarter in Detail

Total quarterly revenues were $1.52 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.50 billion. Also, the top-line figure improved 8.8% year over year, representing the 71st consecutive quarter of revenue growth.



Recurring revenues were $1.43 billion, up 8.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Non-recurring revenues improved 13.2% from the year-ago quarter to $87.7 million.



Revenues from the three geographic regions increased on a year-over-year basis as well. Revenues from the Americas, EMEA and the Asia Pacific jumped 4.2%, 13.1% and 12.3% to $672.3 million, $518 million and $329.3 million, respectively.



Cash gross margin was 67%, stable year over year. Total operating expenses were up 13.8% year over year to $463.4 million.



Adjusted EBITDA was $737 million, up 9.3% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 49%, up from 48% as of the prior year quarter. AFFO appreciated 22.6% year over year to $579.7 million in the September-end quarter.

Balance Sheet

Equinix exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2.6 billion. The company’s total debt principal outstanding was $12.4 billion as of Sep 30, 2020.

Guidance

The company improved its guidance for the ongoing year on foreign currency benefit and the acquisition of the Bell Canada data centers. For 2020, it estimates generating revenues of $5.983-$6.003 billion as compared with $5.919-$5.989 billion mentioned earlier. It predicts adjusted EBITDA of $2.827-$2.847 billion, higher than $2.781-$2.851 billion stated earlier.



Moreover, AFFO is expected to be $2.157-$2.177 billion as compared with $2.107-$2.177 billion mentioned previously. Further, AFFO per share is estimated to be $24.38-$24.61, up from $23.87-$24.67 stated earlier.



For fourth-quarter 2020, Equinix projects revenues of $1.549-$1.569 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is likely to be between $685 million and $705 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

At this time, Equinix has a nice Growth Score of B, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with an A. However, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Equinix has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

