Why Is Equifax (EFX) Up 13.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Equifax (EFX). Shares have added about 13.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Equifax due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Equifax Tops Q3 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

Equifax reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2021 results.

Adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.6% but declined on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure exceeded the guided range of $1.62-$1.72.

Revenues of $1.22 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 3.6% and improved 14.5% year over year on a reported basis and 14% on a local-currency basis. The reported figure exceeded the guided range of $1.16-$1.18 billion.

Segmental Revenues

Revenues in the USIS division came in at $387.8 million, up 0.4% from the year-ago quarter. Within the division, Online Information Solutions’ revenues of $286.3 million were up 1% year over year. Mortgage Solutions’ revenues of $46.2 million declined 17% year over year. Financial Marketing Services’ revenues came in at $55.3 million, up 20% year over year.

Revenues in the International division totaled $245.4 million, up 13% year over year on a reported basis and 10% on a local-currency basis. Asia Pacific revenues of $88.7 million grew 11% year over year on a reported basis and 7% on a local-currency basis. Revenues from Europe came in at $67.7 million, up 15% year over year on a reported basis and 9% on a local-currency basis. Latin Americarevenues of $44.6 million grew 11% year over year on a reported basis and 16% on a local-currency basis. Canadarevenues of $44.4 million improved 15% year over year on a reported basis and 8% on a local-currency basis.

Revenues in the Workforce Solutions segment totaled $508 million, up 35% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Within the segment, Verification Services’ revenues of $402.7 million were up 34% year over year. Employer Services revenues of $105.3 million grew 39% year over year.

Revenues in the Global Consumer Solutions segment amounted to $81.7 million, down 6% year over year on a reported basis and 7% on a local-currency basis.

Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2021 came in at $403.9 million, up 1.8% from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 33% from 37.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for USIS was 40.1% compared with 46% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the International segment was 26.7% compared with 32.4% in the prior-year quarter. Workforce Solutions’ adjusted EBITDA margin was 54.3% compared with 57.8% a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA margin for Global Consumer Solutions was 23.4% compared with 24.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Equifax exited third-quarter 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $2.03 billion compared with $458.1 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $4.96 billion compared with $3.28 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

The company generated $398.4 million of cash from operating activities and capex was $97.4 million. Also, Equifax paid out dividends of $47.6 million to shareholders in the reported quarter.

Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2021, Equifax expects revenues between $1.23 and $1.25 billion. Adjusted EPS is anticipated in the range of $1.72-$1.82.

For full-year 2021, revenues are now expected between $4.901 and $4.921 billion compared with the prior guidance of $4.76-$4.80 billion. Adjusted EPS is now anticipated in the range of $7.52-$7.62 compared with the prior guidance of $7.25-$7.45.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates flatlined during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, Equifax has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Equifax has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

