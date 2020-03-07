Why Is Encompass Health (EHC) Down 3.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Encompass Health (EHC). Shares have lost about 3.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Encompass Health due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Encompass Health Q4 Earnings Miss & Revenues Beat

Encompass Health Corp.’s fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of 85 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3% and also inched up 6.3% year over year.

The upside year-over-year was driven by strong volume and revenue growth at both its segments: Inpatient Rehabilitation plus Home Health and Hospice.

Revenues of $1.9 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6% and also grew 8.02% year over year. Top-line growth was driven by volume and pricing growth in the inpatient rehabilitation segment and volume growth in the home health and hospice segment.

Adjusted EBITDA of $238.2 million was up 7.4% year over year.

Segment Results

Inpatient rehabilitation segment’s revenues of $896.7 million were up 6% year over year, driven by 6.2% growth in revenues from Inpatient business and 1.3% growth in revenues from Outpatient and other business.

Adjusted EBITDA of $225.1 million increased 6.3% year over year due revenue growth.

Home Health and Hospice segment’s revenues of $287.7 million were up 14.9% year over year, driven by a respective increase of 10% and 45.1% in the Home Health and Hospice sub-segments.

Adjusted EBITDA of $49.6 million was up 12.5% year over year owing to revenue growth, partially offset by higher support and overhead costs.

2020 Guidance Update

The company expects net operating revenues between $4.85 billion and $4.95 billion, adjusted EBITDA in the range of $935-$965 million and adjusted earnings per share between $3.50 and $3.72.









How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

At this time, Encompass Health has a nice Growth Score of B, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Encompass Health has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.