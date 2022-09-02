Why Is DXC Technology Company. (DXC) Up 2.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for DXC Technology Company. (DXC). Shares have added about 2.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is DXC Technology Company. due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

DXC Technology’s Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates

DXC reported first-quarter non-GAAP earnings of 75 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 82 cents.



The bottom line also declined 10.7% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 84 cents per share, primarily due to reduced revenues, higher direct costs, increased investments in growth initiatives, unfavorable currency fluctuations and an increased tax rate. The aforementioned negative factors were partially offset by lower interest expenses and outstanding shares.



DXC reported revenues of $3.71 billion, which matched the consensus mark but declined 10.5% year over year. The top line was negatively impacted by unfavorable currency exchange rates. The company’s closure of operations in Russia impacted the top line unfavorably.

Quarterly Details

DXC’s bookings for the fiscal first quarter were $3.22 billion, reflecting the book-to-bill ratio of 1.06.



Segment-wise, revenues from Global Business Services decreased 6.8% on a year-over-year basis to $1.76 billion. On an organic basis, the division’s revenues improved 2.8% year over year. The upside was primarily aided by the strong performance of Analytics and Engineering offerings, partially offset by softness in the Applications business.



Global Infrastructure Services revenues were $1.95 billion in the fiscal first quarter, down 13.5% year over year. On an organic basis, the division’s revenues decreased 7.2% year over year.



The adjusted EBIT margin was 7%, contracting 100 basis points (bps) year over year and contracting 150 bps sequentially. Margins were primarily hurt by higher direct costs, increased investments in growth initiatives and slower efforts toward cost optimization during the quarter.



On itsearnings call the company stated that it would accelerate its cost-optimization initiative to achieve a target of reducing the cost by $500 million in the ongoing fiscal. Under its ongoing cost-optimization initiatives, the company is focusing on four cost levers – contractor conversion, scaling its global innovation and delivery centers, real estate and automation through Platform X.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

DXC exited the fiscal first quarter with $2.21 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared with the $2.67 billion witnessed in the previous quarter. The long-term debt balance (net of current maturities) declined to $3.87 billion as of Jun 30, 2022 from $4.24 billion as of Mar 31, 2022.



In the first quarter, DXC generated operating cash flow of $163 million while having negative free cash flow of $12 million. On theearnings call the company noted that cash flows were seasonally impacted, including software vendor payments and incentive payments.



In the first quarter, the company repurchased shares worth $266 million and completed $500 million of its total commitment of repurchasing $1 billion worth of common stock this year.

Guidance

The company lowered its fiscal 2023 guidance. DXC now estimates revenues in the band of $14.6-$14.75 billion, down from its earlier guidance range of $14.9-$15.05 billion. It now projects adjusted earnings between $3.45 and $3.75 per share, down from the previous range of $3.85-$4.15 per share.



For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the company anticipates revenues between $3.55 billion and $3.58 billion. The adjusted EBIT margin is expected in the range of 7%-7.5%. DXC projects adjusted earnings between 70 cents and 75 cents per share.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -20.09% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, DXC Technology Company. has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, DXC Technology Company. has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.





