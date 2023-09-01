Why Is DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) Down 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for DoorDash, Inc. (DASH). Shares have lost about 1.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is DoorDash, Inc. due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

DoorDash Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates

DoorDash reported a second-quarter 2023 GAAP loss of 44 cents per share, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 72 cents per share. However, the figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.76%.



Revenues increased 32.6% year over year to $2.13 billion and surpassed the consensus mark by 4.2%.

Quarter in Details

In the second quarter of 2023, total orders increased 25% year over year to 532 million. Marketplace GOV increased 26% year over year to $16.47 billion.



In the reported quarter, the adjusted cost of revenues rose 29.2% year over year to $1.08 billion.



Adjusted gross margin was 49.2% compared with the 47.8% reported in the year-ago quarter. The contribution margin was 29.1% compared with 23.7% in the year-ago quarter.



In the quarter under review, adjusted sales & marketing expenses increased 10.6% year over year to $429 million.



In the second quarter, adjusted research & development expenses surged 22.6% year over year to $130 million.



Adjusted general & administrative expenses increased 22.7% from the year-ago quarter to $211 million.



Adjusted EBITDA was $279 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $103 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2023, DoorDash had $3.46 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared with $3.41 billion as of Mar 31, 2023.



Cash flow from operations was $393 million in the second quarter compared with the first-quarter 2023 cash flow of $397 million.



Free cash outflow in the second quarter was $311 million, lower than the first quarter’s figure of $316 million.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2023, DoorDash anticipates Marketplace GOV in the range of $15.8-$16.2 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $220-$270 million.



For 2023, the company anticipates Marketplace GOV in the range of $64.2-$65.2 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be within $750-$1.05 billion.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in fresh estimates.

VGM Scores

Currently, DoorDash, Inc. has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, DoorDash, Inc. has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

DoorDash, Inc. belongs to the Zacks Internet - Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), has gained 6.7% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended June 2023.

Alphabet Inc. reported revenues of $62.07 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +8%. EPS of $1.44 for the same period compares with $1.21 a year ago.

Alphabet Inc. is expected to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +36.8%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.6%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Alphabet Inc. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.