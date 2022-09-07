Why Is Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Down 27.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI). Shares have lost about 27.4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Denali Therapeutics Inc. due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Denali Q2 Earnings Beat, Pipeline Progress in Focus

Denali Therapeutics incurred a loss of 48 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 52 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 50 cents per share.



Collaboration revenues came in at $52.5 million in the reported quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $45 million and up from $22.9 million in the year-ago period. The increase was primarily due to a $12.0 million preclinical milestone earned for approval of the CTA for TAK-920/DNL919 (ATV:TREM2) in the second quarter and $40.0 million of milestone revenues earned in April 2022 upon dosing the first patient in a phase II study of SAR443820/DNL788 in individuals with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Quarter in Detail

Research and development expenses were $92.7 million in the quarter under review compared with $65.7 million in the year-ago period.



General and administrative expenses were $21.2 million, up from $19 million in the year-ago quarter.



Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were approximately $1.16 billion as of Jun 30, 2022.





How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -5.05% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a subpar Growth Score of D, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the lowest quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.





Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.>>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.