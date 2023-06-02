Why Is Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) Up 3.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH). Shares have added about 3.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Deciphera Q1 Earnings Match Estimates, Sales Miss

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported first-quarter 2023 loss of 60 cents per share, which was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. In the year-ago quarter, DCPH had reported a loss of 80 cents per share.

Total net revenues were $33.4 million in the quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35 million. Revenues rose 15% year over year.

Deciphera’s sole marketed drug is Qinlock (ripretinib), which was approved by the FDA in 2020 to treat adult patients with advanced GIST. These patients received prior treatment with three or more kinase inhibitors, including Novartis’ Gleevec (imatinib). Qinlock was approved in Europe in late 2021. Apart from Qinlock, there is no marketed drug in Deciphera’s portfolio.

Quarter in Detail

Total revenues comprised net product revenues and collaboration revenues. Net product revenues from Qinlock sales were $33.2 million, up 15.3% year over year. Qinlock generated $24.6 million in sales in the United States and $8.6 million in sales in the ex-U.S. markets.

Collaboration revenues in the reported quarter were $0.2 million compared with $0.4 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Research and development expenses were $54.8 million, up 15.5% year over year owing to costs related to clinical studies on vimseltinib and Qinlock.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $31.4 million, up 11% year over year owing to increased professional and consultant feespartially offset by a decrease in personnel-related costs.

Deciphera had cash, cash equivalents and investments worth $426.3 million as of Mar 31, 2023, compared with $339.0 million as of Dec 31, 2022. Deciphera expects its current cash balance together with the anticipated product, royalty and supply revenues, excluding any potential future milestone payments under its collaboration or license agreements to fund its operating and capital expenditures into 2026.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has an average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the fifth quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.