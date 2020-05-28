Why Is CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Up 22.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP). Shares have added about 22.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is CRISPR Therapeutics AG due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

CRISPR Therapeutics Q1 Earnings & Sales Lag Estimates

CRISPR Therapeutics reported first-quarter 2020 loss per share of $1.15, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.09 and also the year-ago loss of 93 cents.

Collaboration revenues comprising the company’s total revenues came in at $0.2 million, down from $0.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6 million.

Quarter in Detail

In the reported quarter, research and development expenses were $54.2 million, up 60.3% from the year-ago figure due to increased headcount and platform development costs for pipeline development.

General and administrative expenses also surged 31.5% to $14.9 million due to higher professional and facilities costs.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in fresh estimates. The consensus estimate has shifted 17% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. However, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the lowest quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

