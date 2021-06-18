Why Is Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Up 3.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Copart, Inc. (CPRT). Shares have added about 3.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Copart, Inc. due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Copart Reports Robust Q3 Results

Copart reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Apr 30, 2021) adjusted earnings per share of $1.09, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents. Higher-than-expected revenues from both of the company’s segments led to this outperformance. The bottom line also surged 87.9% year over year from the 58 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.



Total revenues came in at $733.9 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $637 million. Moreover, the top line increased from the year-ago reported figure of $550.4 million.



Gross profit was up 57.2% year over year to $381.3 million. Total operating expenses flared up 14.2% year on year to $405.8 million. Notably, general and administrative expenses shot up 5.8% from the prior-year quarter to $39 million. Nonetheless, operating income increased to $328.1 million from the year-earlier period’s $195.1 million. Net income came in at $286.8 million compared with the year-ago figure of $147.5 million.

Segmental Performance

For the fiscal third quarter, service revenues came in at $623.8 million, up from the $491.6 million recorded in the year-earlier period. Service revenues accounted for 85% of the total revenues. The reported figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $544 million.



Vehicle sales summed $110.1 million for the quarter, up from the prior-year level of $58.8 million. The reported figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $76 million.

Financial Position

The online auto auction leader had cash and cash equivalents of $911.9 million as of Apr 30, 2021 compared with $306.4 million as of Apr 30, 2020. Long-term debt and financial lease obligations summed $397.6 million as of Apr 30, 2021, down from $403.7 million as of Apr 30, 2020.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in estimates review. The consensus estimate has shifted 10.83% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Copart, Inc. has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the fifth quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Copart, Inc. has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

