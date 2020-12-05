Why Is Con Ed (ED) Down 5.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Consolidated Edison (ED). Shares have lost about 5.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Con Ed due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Consolidated Edison Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Down Y/Y

Consolidated Edison Inc. reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 by 2%. The reported figure also deteriorated 3.9% from the prior-year quarter’s adjusted earnings of $1.54.



Barring one-time adjustments, the company posted GAAP earnings of $1.47 per share, reflecting.5% year-over-year growth.



Total Revenues

In the reported quarter, the company’s total revenues of $3,333 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,389 million by 1.7%. Moreover, the top line slipped 1% from $3,365 million in the year-ago quarter.



Electric revenues totaled $2,770 million in the third quarter, down 0.7% from the prior-year quarter’s $2,753 million. Gas revenues declined 5.6% to $289 million.



Moreover, steam revenues declined 12.1% to $51 million. Meanwhile, non-utility revenues amounted to $223 million, falling 10.1% from $248 million in the year-earlier quarter.



Operating Statistics

Total operating expenses in the third quarter dropped 1% year over year to $2,473 million.



Depreciation and amortization, purchased power and taxes other than income taxes grew 14.5%, 4.1% and 8.9%, respectively, from the prior-year quarter’s numbers.



However, other operations and maintenance, fuel, and gas purchased for resale declined 13.1%, 22.6% and 43.9% year over year, respectively.



Financials

Cash and temporary cash investments as of Sep 30, 2020 totaled $153 million compared with $981 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



Long-term debt was $19,206 million as of Sep 30, 2020, compared with $18,527 million at 2019-end.



At the end of the third quarter, cash from operating activities amounted to $959 million compared with $1,490 million a year ago.



2020 Guidance

For 2020, the company narrowed down its earnings guidance. Consolidated Edison currently expects to generate adjusted earnings per share in the range of $4.15-$4.30, compared with the prior guidance range of $4.15-$4.35.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year earnings, pegged at $4.23, is in line with the midpoint of the company’s guidance.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended downward during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, Con Ed has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. However, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision has been net zero. It's no surprise Con Ed has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

