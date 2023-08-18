Why Is Commerce (CBSH) Down 3.8% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Commerce Bancshares (CBSH). Shares have lost about 3.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Commerce due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Commerce Bancshares Q2 Earnings Beat on Lower Provisions

Commerce Bancshares’ second-quarter 2023 earnings per share of $1.02 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents. The bottom line also increased 10.9% from the prior-year quarter.



Results benefited from a decline in provisions. This, along with an increase in NII on a rise in loan balance and higher interest rates, as well as higher non-interest income, acted as tailwinds. On the other hand, a rise in expenses was a headwind.



Net income attributable to common shareholders was $127.8 million, up 10.4% year over year. Our estimate for the metric was $112 million.

Revenues & Expenses Rise

Total revenues were $397.1 million, up 6.8% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $387.2 million.



NII was $249.5 million, up 7.4% year over year. Our estimate for NII was $248.5 million.



Net yield on interest-earning assets expanded 33 basis points (bps) to 3.12%.



Non-interest income came in at $147.6 million, increasing 5.9%. The upswing was largely driven by an increase in bank card transaction fees and other fees. Our estimate for non-interest income was $139.4 million.



Non-interest expenses increased 6.6% to $227.6 million. The rise was mainly due to higher salaries and employee benefit expenses, data processing and software expense, and other expenses. We had projected expenses to be $226.6 million.



The efficiency ratio decreased to 57.22% from 57.29% in the year-ago quarter. A decrease in the efficiency ratio indicates an improvement in profitability.



As of Jun 30, 2023, total loans were $16.96 billion, up 2.5% from the prior quarter. Total deposits as of the same date were $25.87 billion, up 4.8%.

Credit Quality: A Mixed Bag

Provision for credit losses was $6.5 million, which decreased 9.6% from the prior-year quarter. Non-accrual loans to total loans were 0.04%, which decreased 1 bp from the prior-year number.



The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans was 0.16%, up from 0.10% in the year-earlier quarter. Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.94%, increasing 6 bps.

Capital & Profitability Ratios Solid

As of Jun 30, 2023, the Tier I leverage ratio was 10.46%, up from 9.45% in the year-ago quarter. Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased to 7.70% from the prior-year quarter’s 7.56%.



At the end of the second quarter of 2023, the return on total average assets was 1.56%, up from the year-ago period’s 1.36%. Return on average common equity was 18.81%, up from 16.29% in the prior-year quarter.

Share Repurchase Update

During the reported quarter, the company did not repurchase any shares.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended downward during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, Commerce has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a C. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions has been net zero. Notably, Commerce has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.